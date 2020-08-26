Jharkhand launching food security scheme for 15 lakh people uncovered under NFSA

Hemant Soren has okayed the proposal which will now be presented before the cabinet for a formal approval. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

More than 15 lakh people under the poverty line (BPL) deprived of benefits under National Food Security Act (NFSA) would soon get subsidized ration under a proposed state-sponsored scheme, which will be known as Jharkhand State Food Security (JSFS) scheme, officials said on Wednesday.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has given an in-principle nod to the scheme, which will be tabled in the next cabinet meeting for approval, as per a press communiqué issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Tuesday evening.

The scheme proposes to provide five kilograms of food grains per month to around 15 lakh beneficiaries at Rs 1 per kg. The CMO said it has been proposed to set a district-wise target in order to reach 15 lakh eligible beneficiaries.

Secretary, food and public distribution, Arun Singh, refused to speak on the development until the scheme gets approved by the cabinet, however, a senior official in the department, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the scheme would be an extended version of the NFSA.

The NFSA was rolled out in the state from October 1, 2015. Around 57 lakh households covering 2.63 people, around 80% of the state population, have been receiving rice at Rs 1 per kg in Jharkhand under NFSA.

“The NFSA was designed based on the 2011 census, when the state’s population was 3.29 crore. The population has grown substantially since then based on rough estimates keeping the previous growth rate of 22%, registered in the previous decade, in mind. So, the poor among the additional population are deprived of the benefits under the NFSA, which caps the number of beneficiaries,” he said.

“If we go through the application pending for ration cards under NFSA, we find the waiting list has reached 22 lakh. So, it has been a big deal for the state to feed these people. Therefore, we have decided to provide subsidized ration to these left out people from the state’s own pocket so that no one goes hungry,” the official quoted above added.

Out of the 22 lakh who have applied for ration cards under the NFSA, 15 lakh would be accommodated under the state sponsored scheme, while vacancy would be created in the NFSA to accommodate rest of the people. “A massive drive is on in the state to scrap duplicate or fake ration cards apart from cancelling cards from people who are not eligible for it,” he said.

ON the question of eligibility for the new state-sponsored scheme, the officials said there will be three categories including priority households, Antyodaya and PVTG like in NFSA. However, old people and differently-abled persons would get priority in the scheme.