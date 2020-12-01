Jharkhand logs nearly 60% decline in detection of Covid-19 cases in November

Jharkhand has registered a sharp decline of nearly 60% in Covid-19 cases in November in comparison to the previous month, amidst fear of another surge post the festive season and approaching winter.

The Covid-19 growth trajectory, which had taken a sudden turn in August and attained its peak in September, bent southward beginning October. Since then, the number of cases has been declining significantly.

According to the latest data released by the health department, the monthly detection of cases in November declined to 7,390 from 18,110 detected in October. This accounts for a 59.19% dip.

Covid-19 testing too declined to over 26.56% in November in comparison to the previous month. While 11,11,955 samples were tested in October, as many as 8,16,521 samples were tested in November.

The disease’s positivity rate--the number of cases reported among the total samples tested--in these two months, however, indicated that the spread of the infection slowed down further in November. It dropped to 0.90% in November from 1.62% in October.

According to health experts, the fewer detection of cases in November was due to a decline in testing.

State epidemiologist Dr Praveen Karn said that overall testing in the state dropped in November due to festivals and some technical snags developed in one of the laboratories. “But, it will be improved further in coming weeks,” he said.

Karn explained that the declining positivity rate was good news for Jharkhand

“The state’s overall positivity rate at present is 2.43% meaning thereby that out of 100 samples tested, 2.43 positive cases are detected. However, if we see the monthly positivity rate of the last four months, we can notice a continuous decline.

From 4.85% in August, it came down to below one percentage in November. Besides, Jharkhand reported a recovery rate as high as 97.26%,” he said.

Earlier in August, the monthly detection of cases stood at 30,455. It went further up with the discovery of 41,882 cases in September.

The state, however, heaved a sigh of relief only from the beginning of October when the daily detection of Covid-19 cases gradually declined.

According to the health department’s bulletin of November 30, Jharkhand has so far reported 1,09,151 positive cases including 2016 active cases, 1,06,171 recoveries and 964 deaths. These cases were discovered after testing over 4.17 million samples.