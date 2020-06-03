Jharkhand: Maoists torch 11 vehicles engaged in bauxite mining in Lohardaga

Ranchi: Suspected members of the outlawed outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) torched 11 vehicles engaged in bauxite mining under Kisko police station in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, located around 90-km from the state capital Ranchi, on Tuesday night, police said.

“Suspected Maoist rebels set on fire nine excavators, a compressor machine, and a JCB machine at night on Tuesday,” said Jitendra Singh, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Lohardaga.

Singh said the incident occurred at Pakhar bauxite mines between 9 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday.

The torched vehicles belonged to two private companies, who are engaged in bauxite mining in the area, he added.

“Maoist leader Ravindra Ganjhu, who is active in the area, is suspected to be behind the attack. An investigation is on. Locals are being interrogated to gather more information about the incident,” the SDPO said.

Ganjhu is wanted in several cases and carries a Rs 2 lakh reward on his head, according to Jharkhand Police.

Maoist violence has risen in Jharkhand amid the nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Last Sunday, a policeman and a chowkidar was killed, when the Maoists ambushed a joint patrol party of Jharkhand Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in West Singhhum district.

This was the first setback for the police and CRPF in West Singhbhum district after they killed six left-wing extremists in April and May in two separate operations.