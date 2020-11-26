Sections
Home / India News / Jharkhand orders probe into Lalu Prasad Yadav’s phone call

Jharkhand orders probe into Lalu Prasad Yadav’s phone call

Jharkhand inspector general (IG), prison, Birendra Bhushan on Wednesday set up an inquiry into the matter.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 06:07 IST

By Bedanti Saran, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the phone call by RJD chief Lalu Prasad purportedly trying persuade a BJP MLA in Bihar from voting during Speaker election (Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times )

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the phone call by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad purportedly trying persuade a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA of the ruling-NDA government in Bihar, asking him to abstain from voting during Speaker election.

Jharkhand inspector general (IG), prison, Birendra Bhushan on Wednesday set up an inquiry into the matter.“Ranchi deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police and Birsa Munda Central Jail (BMCJ) superintendent were asked to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and submit a report,” Bhushan said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) cornered the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Jharkhand government, demanding criminal action against the jailed RJD chief for allegedly talking to some NDA legislators of Bihar over phone while under custody in Ranchi.

Bihar former deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi had alleged on Tuesday that the call was made to seek the legislators’ support to topple the ruling NDA government..



RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary had said the allegations levelled by Sushil Modi were all baseless. “All these allegations of luring NDA MLAs are baseless and concocted,” he said.

The RJD chief is at present lodged at the bungalow of the Superintendent of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, post conviction in fodder scam cases.

The RJD has defended Lalu and called the allegations against him baseless

.

