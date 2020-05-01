Jharkhand preps as migrant workers return home in special train from Telangana

The first migrant labourers special train from Lingampalli to Hatia with 1225 labourers was operated today. (Photo @mygovindia)

Dilip Yadav, 24, feels himself a luckiest person, as he is among more than 1,000 migrant workers coming back home from Telangana to Jharkhand in a special train provided by the ministry of railways.

Resident of Chando village in Jharkhand’s Daltonganj district, Yadav said over phone, “I am very happy that I am on the train and returning home.” Yadav went to Hyderabad from Daltonganj in December last year and worked as construction labourer there.

Another worker Santosh Kumar Singh, 27, who is in the same train, said over phone that they were allowed in the train after proper screening. He expressed happiness over the treatment provided by the railways in the train. “We are being provided food in time and facing no problem,” Singh, who is also the resident of Daltonganj, said.

They are not alone but over 1,000 workers, most of them belonging to Jharkhand’s Daltonganj and Garhwa district, travelling in the train are also happy returning home after 38 days of lockdown. The special train is expected to arrive at Ranchi’s Hatia station by 11pm on Friday.

“We are expecting the train to arrive at Hatia station by 11pm,” Chief public relation officer-cum-senior divisional operation manager of Ranchi division, Neeraj Kumar said.

The Jharkhand government is all prepared to receive the first lot of migrant workers coming in a special train from Telangana and the workers arriving from West Bengal’s Burdwan district in three buses in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district.

The workers who are travelling by train would be sent to the respective districts, mostly by tonight. The joint secretary of state disaster management department, Manish Tiwary, said, “The workers arriving by trains would be sent to their respective districts where they will be screened and quarantined.”

State transport department is arranging 50 private buses to ferry the workers to their respective districts.

A senior official from the transport department, who did not wish to be named, said, “Most of the workers coming by train belonged to Daltonganj and Garhwa district. We need at least 50 buses to ferry them to their destinations from Hatia station. They will be sent to their respective districts tonight.”

He further said three buses were also sent to West Bengal’s Burdwan district to bring the workers stranded there. “One police and a magistrate have also been sent in each bus, who would ensure implementation of social distancing and screening there. Average 25 workers would come in one bus,” the official said.

Chief minister Hemant Soren has been demanding from the Centre to allow special trains to bring Jharkhand’s migrant workers, as it is a big challenge for the state to bring workers from distant states such Mumbai, Gujarat, Telangana, Bengaluru and others.

“We have readied the work plan for the workers and students stranded outside. I would like to appeal to them to not worry. The state government will bring you back safely to the home,” said Hemant Soren in special appeal.