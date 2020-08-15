Jharkhand reports highest one-day jump of 1,242 Covid-19 cases, tally over 22,000

Jharkhand reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases and fatalities on Saturday with 1,242 people found infected with the coronavirus disease while 16 patients died in different hospitals across the state.

More than 100 inmates of Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail (BMCJ) were among the 1,242 new patients infected with the virus. The state also reported 698 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With these new cases, the state’s total count touched 22,192 including 8,156 active cases, 13,811 recovered cases and 225 deaths.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

According to the health department’s bulletin, with 276 new cases Ranchi reported the most number of cases by East Singhbhum (169) and Giridih (107).

Of the 16 deaths reported in the state, eight people died in East Singhbhum’s Jamshedpur, three in Ramgarh, two each in Ranchi and Deoghar and one in Hazaribag.

With the addition of 276 new Covid-19 cases, Ranchi has so far reported 4,272 cases including 2,006 active cases, 2,228 recoveries and 38 deaths.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

According to the bulletin, the pandemic’s seven days growth rate stood at 4.89% and disease’s doubling period was 14.11 days. The recovery rate was 61.82% and mortality rate was 1.01%.