Jharkhand’s 75% Covid deaths among patients aged 50 and above

Co-morbidities have been identified as a major cause of deaths among Covid-19 patients in Jharkhand (HT Photo)

The Covid-19 pandemic is proving deadly for people above 50 years of age in Jharkhand, as about 75% of the deaths among coronavirus patients in the state were recorded among this category.

Out of the total 536 Covid deaths in the state, 399 were patients aged 50 years and above. While 267 of these 399 people were in the age group of 51-70 years, the rest were over 70 years of age.

According to the state Covid-19 bulletin, the maximum number of deaths (267) occurred in the age group of 51-70 years, accounting for around 50% of the state’s total Covid toll.

The bulletin, which categorises five age groups, disclosed that only three deaths occurred among children under 10 years of age and 132 casualties took place among people above the age of 70. Besides, 21, 113 and 267 deaths took place among people in the age group of 11-30 years, 31-50 years and 51-70 years, respectively.

Jharkhand has so far reported 59,040 Covid-19 cases, including 15,176 active cases, 43,328 recoveries and 536 deaths.

The pandemic’s seven days’ growth rate stood at 3.48% and the doubling period of the disease was 18.11 days. The recovery rate was 73.38% and mortality rate was 0.90%.

Among the four aforementioned parameters, Jharkhand, however, fared well to keep the fatality rate under check. In comparison to the national average of 1.72%, the state’s mortality rate is 0.90%.

“A large number of Covid cases found in urban areas provide a fertile ground for the virus to spread. The high prevalence of co-morbidities in people living in urban areas is also responsible for the higher number of deaths. Out of 536 deaths, 501 occurred due to co-morbid conditions,” said Dr Praveen Karn, state epidemiologist.

He added, “Some reasons for higher mortality rate in cities could be late detection of cases, lack of timely access to health care or larger spread of the virus in the community. It has been seen that Covid patients in home isolation opt for hospitalization at a belated stage, which proves to be fatal sometimes.”

“Our main focus is to check the mortality rate. Real time tracking of patients in home isolation is being strictly done,” he said.

Also Read: PLFI ultras gun down Jharkhand man on suspicion of girl trafficking

Barring few exceptions, it has been noticed that districts with a large number of cases also reported a high number of deaths.

Ranchi, which has so far reported maximum 12,562 cases, recorded 88 deaths, whereas East Singhbhum, with its headquarters in Jamshedpur, reported 238 deaths out of its 10,275 positive cases.

Also Read: Jharkhand CM meets Lalu Yadav, says ‘will contest Bihar polls together’

Among all 24 districts, East Singhbhum reported the maximum mortality rate of 2.31%.

In decreasing order of number of Covid deaths, the state’s top 10 districts are Jamshedpur (238), Ranchi (88), Dhanbad (43), Hazaribag (21), Koderma and Bokaro (17 each), West Singhbhum (16), Deoghar (14), Ramgarh (13), Giridih and Sahebgunj (9 each).