Coronavirus Outbreak
With 42 new cases, Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally climbs to 290

With 42 new cases, Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally climbs to 290

So far, 129 people in Jharkhand have recovered and been discharged after being treated for coronavirus.

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:02 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Ranchi

A health worker takes samples for a swab test, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at a school in Ranchi. (PTI File Photo )

A total of 42 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 290, according to the state health department on Thursday.

According to a health bulletin, there are 158 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

So far, 129 people have recovered and been discharged after being treated for coronavirus. Meanwhile, two persons have lost their lives due to the virus in the state. One person also died after being negative (due to comorbid or other reasons) but before discharge.

A total number of 39,790 samples have been tested for coronavirus in Jharkhand, the bulletin said.



