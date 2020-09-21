Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally close to 70,000-mark, over 20% caseload in Ranchi

The state capital Ranchi, which is hardest hit by the pandemic and placed at the top of the list of Covid-19 cases, crossed the 15,000-mark on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)

There seems to be no respite in sight for Jharkhand as the surge in daily detection of Covid-19 cases continues unabated pushing the tally close to the 70,000-mark.

According to the health department’s bulletin of September 20 , the state has reported 1,222 new cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 69,860 cases including 13,534 active cases, 55,709 recoveries and 617 deaths.

Ranchi reported a maximum of 284 new cases taking the district’s tally to 15,239 cases, which accounts for nearly 22% of the state’s total caseload.

The district’s positivity rate--the number of cases reported among the total samples tested--stood at 10.47%, meaning thereby that of the 100 samples tested; anaverage 10.47 people were found infected.

Comparing to the state’s positivity rate, which is around 4.14%, Ranchi’s positivity rate is more than double indicating greater spread of the disease.

East Singhbhum with its headquarters in Jamshedpur is placed second in the list of Covid-19 cases with 12,123 cases. It reported the highest number of deaths as 268 out of 617 fatalities occurred in Jamshedpur alone.

Ranchi and East Singhbhum together totalled 27,162 cases and 368 deaths, which account for over 39% of the total count and 59% of the overall casualties.

Among the 12 deaths that occurred in the state in the last 24 hours, East Singhbhum reported four, Ranchi and West Singhbhum registered two each and Dhanbad, Ramgarh, Latehar and Chatra reported one each.

The only good news for Jharkhand is its high recovery rate of 79.72%, which is better than the national average of 78.60%.

Jharkhand has been reporting a steady surge in Covid-19 cases since early July, when the pandemic gripped almost every section of the society and the state ramped up testing.

Since August 25, the state has been detecting more than 1,000 cases everyday with the lone exception of September 11 when 961 cases were reported.