Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 27,241 with 941 new cases; death toll climbs to 291

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 27,241 with 941 new cases; death toll climbs to 291

Jharkhand now has 9,505 active cases, while 17,445 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said late on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 20:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

A total of 13,863 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 till Thursday evening. (HT photo)

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 27,241 with 941 fresh cases, even as 13 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 291, a health official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Jharkhand now has 9,505 active cases, while 17,445 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said late on Thursday.

A total of 13,863 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 till Thursday evening, the official added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur Season 2
Aug 21, 2020 21:16 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece pens emotional note for her ‘Gulshan mama’
Aug 21, 2020 21:15 IST
Puri questions Kerala govt’s stance on airport privatisation, asks why they bid for it earlier
Aug 21, 2020 21:11 IST
Khel Ratna will motivate me to strive for bigger feats: Rani Rampal
Aug 21, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.