Jharkhand’s Deoghar eyes GI tag for ‘Babadham peda’

The famous Babadham peda of temple town Deoghar could soon get a Geographical Indicator (GI) tag as the district administration is making efforts towards putting up an application for getting the unique distinction for this popular sweet.

Deoghar Deputy commissioner (DC) Kamleswar Prasad Singh said that for branding and marketing of Babadham peda, the district administration has decided to apply for GI tag.

“Babadham peda Prasad is famous across the country and among crores of devotees who visit here for darshan at Baba Baidyanath Temple round the year. Though this ambitious proposal of getting GI tag for peda is an old one, the district administration has initiated steps now to get it implemented on ground as soon as possible,” said Singh.

The authorities will apply to the Chennai-based GI Registry for the GI tag. Though this sweet made of khoya is not offered as prasad at Baba Baidyanath Temple, over time, it has become a kind of ritual that most devotees coming to the temple town would buy peda and carry it back home.

Taking the initiative forward, the district administration held a meeting at Vikash Bhawan with Babadham Peda Traders Association (BPTA) on Wednesday and directed to prepare a list of regular peda traders from the district.

Deoghar deputy development commissioner (DDC) Shailendra Kumar Lal discussed the proposal with concerned officers of district administration and directed them to initiate steps for getting the coveted tag.

“GI tagging will increase income of peda traders and give global identity to the product. The financial condition of Peda traders who have been involved in this trade for generations would be enhanced manifold,” said DDC.

A GI tag is a distinctive sign, name used on a product which can be used on basis of its unique characterisation and geographical origin, an official said.

“Once any product gets GI tagging it can also invite fine on copying by anybody outside that geographical region”, the official said.