JK Police salute Sageer Pathan @Qazi, a highly decorated anti-terrorism expert

Pathan had a distinguished career with the anti-terrorism outfit of J&K Police.

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:02 IST

By Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Qazi SA Pathan was killed in an encounter with terrorists at a village in Handwara area of Kupwara district of north Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s sub-inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan, who was killed along with four other security personnel during an encounter with terrorists in Handwara on Saturday night, was a counter-terrorism specialist who earned three out of turn promotions during his glorious career, the J&K police said.

Sageer Ahmad Pathan was born in 1978 in Trad Karnah of Kupwara District in Jammu and Kashmir and was appointed as a constable in the armed wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in 1999.

“He volunteered to work for the Police SOG (Special Operations Group), an elite counter-terrorist force in 2006 and continued their till date because of his outstanding performance,” said a statement from the police department.

Pathan was killed in an operation at Chanjmulla in Handwara along with commanding officer Colonel Ashutosh Sharma of 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh of the same unit, while rescuing civilians taken hostage by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e- Toiba.



Yesterday, when inputs were received about the presence of terrorists in village Chanjmulla, Handwara, Sageer led the SOG team under the command of Handwara SP along with the Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and launched the operation. He was part of the original team which went in to evacuate the civilian inmates taken hostage by terrorists hiding in a house.

The team rescued the inmates safely but came under heavy fire from the terrorists, during the evacuation process and died.

The police department said Pathan had led various successful anti-terror operations as part of the SOG.

“In recognition of his immense contribution, he was granted three out of turn promotions and rose from the rank of a constable to sub-inspector over the years,” the department said.

Sageer was honoured with various medals including Sheri-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry in 2009 and the Police Medal for Gallantry by President of India in 2011.

He had also won DGP J&K Commendation Medal and GOC-in-C, Northern Command Commendation Disc.

The operation was concluded successfully on Sunday morning with the recovery of two terrorists eliminated in the encounter, along with arms and ammunition. One of the slain terrorists is identified as Haider, a Pak national working in Lashkar-e-Toiba in Kashmir for the past couple of years. The identity of the other terrorist is being ascertained, said the police.

“All Ranks of JKP salute the brave heart martyrs of police SI Sageer and other members of the team led by Colonel Ashutosh,” the statement adds. Sageer is survived by three daughters, a son and aged parents.

