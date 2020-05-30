Sections
Home / India News / JK transporters demand fare hike, relief package, threaten agitation

JK transporters demand fare hike, relief package, threaten agitation

The transporters want a 50% hike in passenger fares because they would be able to run buses only at 50% capacity to maintain social distancing.

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:30 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Jammu

Transporters in Jammu and Kashmir claim that their vehicles have lying idle and the transport sector has not received any relief from the government. (HT PHOTO)

Transporters in Jammu and Kashmir served a three day ultimatum to the government on Saturday to respond to their demands for a relief package for the sector, resumption of commercial transportation and a 50% fare hike failing which they would launch an agitation across the union territory.

The All J&K Transport Welfare Association said that passenger vehicles would be able to carry 50% of the total capacity to maintain social distancing any further delay on a fare hike may sound a death knell of the transport industry.

The Association’s chairman TS Wazir told reporters that all commercial vehicles had stopped operating on March 15 and have remained off the road since then in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government has announced relief package for all the sectors but we have been left high and dry. Transporters have suffered huge losses due to the lockdown. While rail and air traffic have been resumed and liquor vends have been opened, we are not allowed to run our vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and referred to Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan where fares have been hiked by 20 to 30 percent and the vehicles have started plying while following the SOPs.



Wazir also urged the government to announce a waiver of interests on loans and insurance to transporters for the past six months.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab extends lockdown till June 30 with ‘certain relaxations’
May 30, 2020 22:20 IST
Unable to find work in lockdown, MP man killed by wife; 2 held
May 30, 2020 22:17 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown
May 30, 2020 22:15 IST
1,400-bedded Covid Care Centre operationalised in Chennai
May 30, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.