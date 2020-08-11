Sections
Home / India News / JKAP’s Altaf Bukhari demands high-level probe into disappearance of 3 Rajouri labourers

JKAP’s Altaf Bukhari demands high-level probe into disappearance of 3 Rajouri labourers

Bukhari hoped that the government will assign the probe to a sitting judge who can lead the investigations while taking all the factors into consideration.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 07:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Jammu

Syed Altaf Bukhari urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order a high-level probe into the disappearance of 3 workers. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday sought an impartial and time-bound investigation into the disappearance of three labourers from Rajouri district.

In a statement issued, Bukhari urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order a high-level probe into the disappearance of Imtiaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Abrar Ahmed whose whereabouts are unknown since July 17.

“The Lt Governor-led government in J&K is expected to order and pursue a serious, impartial and transparent investigation that leaves no stone unturned in finding out what happened to these three poor labourers who have lost contact with their families since July 17. The truth behind their missing must be unearthed as quickly as possible,” he remarked.

The JKAP president hoped that the government will assign the probe to a sitting judge who can lead the investigations while taking all the factors into consideration. Bukhari expressed solidarity with the families of the three missing labourers and assured them of all possible help in tracing their loved ones.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JKAP’s Altaf Bukhari demands high-level probe into disappearance of 3 Rajouri labourers
Aug 11, 2020 07:47 IST
Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links
Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Livewire Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals
Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Extra-time Fernandes penalty sends United into Europa semis
Aug 11, 2020 07:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.