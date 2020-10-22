JMM, BJP candidates for Dumka bypoll served notices for allegedly campaigning without masks

Basant Soren, younger brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is the JMM candidate for the Dumka assembly bypoll. (FILE PHOTO)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Basant Soren and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Louis Marandi who are contesting the Dumka assembly seat in the bye-election in Jharkhand were served notices on Thursday for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Maheswar Mahto, sub divisional officer-cum-electoral officer of Dumka issued the notices following media reports that that the candidates and party workers were canvassing in the constituency without wearing masks in violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

“All political parties have to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines at their public rally in the bye-election otherwise legal action under different Sections of Disaster Management Act would be initiated”, the SDO said in his notice.

The bypoll in Dumka is scheduled on November 3. Besides Basant Soren (younger brother of chief minister Hemant Soren) of JMM and former minister Louis Marandi of the BJP, there are 17 other candidates in the fray. The bypoll has been necessitated after the chief minister vacated the seat. In the assembly election last December, Soren had won from both Dumka and Berhait. He retained the Berhait seat and vacated Dumka.

Senior BJP leader and the party’s Dumka bypoll in-charge Satyendra Kumar said his candidate Lois Marandi has received a letter and a reply is being sent. He denied any violation of Covid-19 guidelines by party members.

“Not only our candidate but all leaders and party workers who accompany her in canvassing too always wear masks. Even before public meetings BJP workers distribute masks among the people on priority basis for safety”, Kumar said.

JMM’s Dumka district unit’s secretary Ramesh Kumar said Basant Soren has not received any notice yet. He also denied any violation of the Covid guidelines.

“Our candidate has not violated any guidelines of Covid-19 or Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The party would definitely reply if any such notice comes”, he said.

Meanwhile, Louis Marandi has lodged a complaint with Chief Election Commissioner of India, Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand and deputy commissioner (DC) Dumka alleging that Soren has hidden some major facts in his affidavit and sought the cancellation of his nomination.

Marandi has charged that Basant Soren has more land plots in his name than he has mentioned in his nomination papers. She also alleged that he has violated the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act by purchasing land from tribal people.