JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife Roopi Soren test positive for Covid-19

JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife Roopi Soren test positive for Covid-19

Samples of the former chief minister Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren were collected on Friday and their test reports came late evening.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:38 IST

By Bedanti Saran, Hindustan Times Ranchi

File photo of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren. (Photo @ShibuSorenJMM)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease, a party leader said on Saturday.

Samples of the former chief minister Soren and his wife were collected on Friday and their test reports came late evening.

Confirming the development, JMM’s general secretary-cum-spokesperson, Binod Pandey, said, “I am myself in home quarantine. But, as per our information, Guruji (as Soren is popularly known) and his wife are doing fine. There is nothing to worry. If needed, they would be shifted to hospital.”

Earlier on August 7, 12 security guards posted at Soren’s official residence in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground were tested positive. The guards were in charge of external security.



In July, Soren’s son and chief minister, Hemant Soren, had placed himself in home quarantine after coming in contact with an infected cabinet minister Mithilesh Thakur. The father and the son live in separate bungalows.

Hemant Soren, who has been tested negative twice, went into home quarantine this week after health minister Banna Gupta was found infected.

