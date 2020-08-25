JMM chief Shibu Soren shifted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital for further treatment

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren during his transit by a special medical ambulance to Bokaro Railway station from where he was taken to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for further treatment of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (PTI PHOTO.)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren, 76, who was found infected with Covid-19 last week, left for New Delhi for further treatment in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on Tuesday.

The former Jharkhand chief minister tested positive for Covid-19 on August 21. He was shifted to Ranchi’s Medanta Hospital on August 24 after having breathing problems.

His son and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said, “The JMM chief has old medical history. He is currently stable but for the last one year, he had not undergone a routine check-up. As a precautionary measure, he is being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.”

On Tuesday at 4 pm, Shibu Soren left the Ranchi hospital in an ambulance under full security cover to board the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train at Jharkhand’s Bokaro railway station at 7 pm. Chief minister Hemant Soren accompanied his father to see him off at the Bokaro railway station.

A team of doctors and paramedics from Gurugram’s Medanta is also travelling with him to take care of any medical exigencies.

Shibu Soren is a heart patient and he had undergone bypass surgery earlier.

On August 21, he and his wife Roopi Soren tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this month, 12 security guards posted at Soren’s official residence in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground tested positive. Reportedly, none of these guards had come in contact with Soren as their deployment was in different parts of the campus to look after external security.