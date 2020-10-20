Sections
JMM draws flak after lawmaker blames parents, mobile phones for rapes

JMM draws flak after lawmaker blames parents, mobile phones for rapes

JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom told reporters on Monday that the silence of parents and society over actions of youngsters were abetting kidnappings and rapes.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ranchi

The BJP said the JMM lawmaker’s comment was like Talibanisation of Jharkhand. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

The opposition BJP hit out at the ruling JMM after its Borio legislator Lobin Hembrom blamed parents and mobile phones for social evils including rapes in the backdrop of the gangrape and murder of a minor in Dumka last week.

While the BJP trained its guns on the JMM over Hembrom’s ‘irresponsible statement’ , the ruling party remained guarded in its reply on the matter.

While on campaign trail for party candidate Basant Soren in Dumka bye-election, Hembrom told media persons on Monday that the silence of parents and society over actions of youngsters were abetting kidnappings and rapes.

“The parents and guardians are silent when youth consume ganja (marijuana) and liquor. Everyone has mobile phones these days and boys and girls talk over the phone frequently. Are the parents and guardians not responsible if a girl goes out in the evening? They come out of slumber when such incidents take place,” he said.



Defending the state government, Hembrom said the JMM-led coalition government and the police have taken prompt action soon after the gang rape case was reported.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said it was a shocking statement from a lawmaker. “It’s rubbish. It is almost like Talibanisation of Jharkhand,” he said.

BJP’s ally AJSU party spokesperson Dev Sharan Bhagat said the lawmaker should have commented sensibly on the issue.

In a guarded reply JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said the MLA had attempted to point out the evils of the society. “The party leaders spoke to Lobin and were convinced with his clarifications,” he added.

