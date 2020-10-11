Sections
Home / India News / JMM senior leader, his wife brutally killed in Dhanbad

JMM senior leader, his wife brutally killed in Dhanbad

The bodies of 50-year-old Shankar Rawani and 45-year-old Balika Devi were found with bullets and stab injuries at their residence on Sunday morning

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:26 IST

By Subhash Mishra, Hindustan Times Dhanbad

A senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and his wife were murdered by unidentified assailants in their house in Dhanbad district’s Bhowra area, around 150-km from state capital Ranchi, late on Saturday night, police said.

The bodies of 50-year-old Shankar Rawani and 45-year-old Balika Devi were found with bullets and stab injuries at their residence on Sunday morning. An empty cartridge of 9mm pistol and knife were recovered from the crime spot by the police.

Rawani was JMM’s Dhanbad city vice president.

Superintendent of police (City) R Ramkumar, deputy superintendent of police, Sindri, SK Sinha, and officer in-charge of Bhowra police station, Kalika Ram started investigation into the incident early in the morning.

SP Ramkumar said, “We have recovered a knife and a cartridge of 9mm pistol, which might have been used in committing the crime, from the spot. The investigation is on and the people involved in the crime would be nabbed soon.” A sniffer dog was also deployed for finding clue of killers, police said.

Prima facie, police are suspecting an old enmity between two families as the motive for the murder. Earlier, Rawani’s elder son Kunal, 25, who was an accused in murder case of Rainbow Group chairman Dhirendra Rawani, was murdered in 2017. Rawani’s second son Karan, 22, is studying outside Jharkhand.

