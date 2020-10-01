JMM youth wing chief Basant Soren to fight Dumka bypoll

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) youth wing president and Shibu Soren’s son Basant Soren will be the party candidate from Dumka in the by-election to be held on November 3, party general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya announced on Thursday.

Bhattacharya said Basant will file his nomination on October 12 and appealed to the leaders of the alliance partners to campaign for him to ensure that the JMM wins by record margin in the bypolls.

Basant was nominated, said Bhattacharya, after the party received multiple requests and feedback from various quarters.

“Santhal had been the workplace of Guruji (Shibu Soren) from where he revolted against money lenders, besides launching a movement against addiction. The people want to remain with him,” he said.

He said the JMM has been the championing the cause of adivasis and moolvasis, in particular in Santhal, Chotanagpur and Kolhan regions and people have wished that Basant be the party candidate.

JMM working president and chief minister Hemant Soren, during his three-day Dumka visit last month, also got this message and the party decided to field Basant, he said.

Bhattacharya said the JMM also wants congress to announce its candidate’s name for the Bermo by-election soon so that the party could energise its workers to ensure the victory of the alliance candidates with historic margins.

The bypoll in Dumka was necessitated after Hemant vacated the seat in January this year while opting to retain his Barhet seat. He had won both the seats in the 2019 assembly polls.

On Bihar election, Bhattacharya said the JMM was still talking to the RJD and others in the grand alliance and would make the announcement shortly.

“We can contest more seats if we go to the polls alone or less number of seats if contesting as alliance partners,” he said.

The JMM had identified 12 seats in Bihar assembly polls.