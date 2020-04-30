Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / JNU, IGNOU, hotel management form submission dates extended

JNU, IGNOU, hotel management form submission dates extended

Last date for the submission of forms for several important entrance examinations have been extended

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The new session for academic year 2020 is set to be delayed at several universities and educational institutions. (HT File Photo)

The dates for submission of online applications for various important entrance examinations including for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the National Council for Hotel Management for the year 2020 have been extended by the National Testing Agency on Thursday.

A public notice released by the authority said the last day for online submission of the form for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE 2020 was being extended to 15th May, 2020 from 1st of March, 2020.

Similarly the forms for IGNOU’s admission test for academic session beginning 2020 could now be submitted online till 15th of May, 2020 along with the forms for the examination to enter the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2020.

The testing agency also extended the date for the online submission of forms for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) to 15th May 2020, while the last date of submission of forms for the entrance to All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test was extended to 5th June, 2020.



All the above extensions have been done keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by students and parents in the online submission of forms along with the application fee, said the release.

All the above applications can be submitted till 4 pm on the last dates mentioned but the submission of fee has to take place before 11:50 pm on the last date.

The fee, the notice says, can be paid online through credit/debit card/ netbanking/UPI and PAYTM.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

It also advises students/examinees to visit websites dedicated to each of these examinations for a detailed schedule carrying revised dates for downloading admit cards after an assessment of the situation is done on 15th of May.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies, Centre tells states
Apr 30, 2020 19:19 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

HC issues notice over non-availability of PPE kits to ambulance employees
Apr 30, 2020 19:53 IST
Now, people stranded in Punjab can return home after screening
Apr 30, 2020 19:53 IST
Novak Djokovic was ‘mentally empty’ in beginning of COVID-19 shutdown
Apr 30, 2020 19:53 IST
Covid lockdown: PU constitutes panel to recommend date for conclusion of academic session
Apr 30, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.