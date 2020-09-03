‘John Wick’: How Keeanu Reeves’ character inspired hackers targeted PM Modi’s website Twitter handle

Twitter on Thursday said the account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked (ANI)

Twitter on Thursday said the account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked, and it has now been restored. The account which has over 2.5 million followers is the official Twitter handle for Modi’s personal website as well as the Narendra Modi mobile application.

The tweets, which have since been taken down, asked the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

“Yes, this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” another message had said.

The hacker identified himself as ‘John Wick.’

The hacker chose to use the code name John Wick on September 2 to hack PM Modi’s Twitter account, which happens to be Keanu Reeves’s birthday.

Earlier, many hackers have taken up the name ‘Elliot Alderson’ from Mr.Robot, played by Rami Malek who plays a hacker, but John Wick isn’t shown as a cyber-security expert or a hacker in any of the movies.

On August 30, cybersecurity firm Cyble had said hacker group ‘John Wick’ was behind a data breach at Paytm Mall, the e-commerce unit of Paytm.

Paytm Mall had said it had not found any security lapses after investigating claims of a possible hack and data breach.