Sections
Home / India News / Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting

Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will join his counterparts from Russia and China — Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi — for the virtual meeting.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India had been reluctant to join the RIC meeting following the June 15 violent face-off between Indian and Chinese border troops at Galwan Valley that left 20 soldiers dead. (File photo)

A joint statement is not expected to be issued after the virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Russia-India-China (RIC) grouping on June 23, being held under the shadow of the India-China border standoff, people familiar with developments said on Monday.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will join his counterparts from Russia and China — Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi — for the virtual meeting.

The people cited above, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the three sides in the RIC grouping were unable to reach agreement on a draft of the statement as there were differences over a few paragraphs. Further details couldn’t immediately be ascertained.

India had been reluctant to join the RIC meeting following the June 15 violent face-off between Indian and Chinese border troops at Galwan Valley that left 20 soldiers dead. However, it agreed to do so after a push from Russia, a key strategic ally and military hardware supplier for India.



Both Indian and Russian officials have insisted that the June 23 virtual meeting is a trilateral affair — meaning bilateral issues such as the India-China border standoff won’t be on the agenda.

The external affairs ministry has said the RIC meet will focus on the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, and cooperation within the grouping to tackle challenges to financial stability and global security.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5 fresh Covid-19 cases take Chandigarh’s tally to 411
Jun 23, 2020 00:22 IST
Maharashtra allows rapid antigen tests
Jun 23, 2020 00:14 IST
Now, Chandigarh has no containment zone
Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST
87.92% Covid cases in Maha are from 19 cities
Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.