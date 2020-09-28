Sections
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case

Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case

Journalists of Chhattisgarh have also demanded that the accused be booked under more stringent sections of the IPC.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:32 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Journalist Kamal Shukla has alleged that he was attacked by a Congress leader and workers in Kanker district. (HT Photo)

Journalist associations set a deadline - October 1 - for the administration to take action against the accused who attacked senior journalist Kamal Shukla. Failing which, they said, they will go on an indefinite dharna from October 2 in front of the chief minister’s house in Raipur.

A senior journalist working with a local daily in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, Shukla was beaten up publicly and allegedly threatened with dire consequences when he went to a police station to register a case against people who had beaten up another journalist allegedly over some news report on Saturday.

Shukla has alleged Jitendra Singh Thakur, a former president of Kanker Nagar Palika; Gaffar Memon, a representative of local Congress MLA; Shadaab Khan, a corporator; local scribe Ganesh Tiwari and others roughed him up.

One of the accused, said Shukla, also brandished a pistol during the attack and the accused were Congress leaders and workers.





“Journalist associations, including me, are demanding the charge of attempt to murder (section 307 ) be added in the FIR. We are also demanding that the collector and superintendent of police (SP) of Kanker district should be removed,” Kamal Shukla told HT.

“The journalists of Chhattisgarh will gather on October 2 in Raipur and start a dharna in front of CM house,” Shukla added.

A memorandum was also submitted by journalists to Governor Anusuiya Uike in which the journalists sought action.

Meanwhile, Sunderaj P, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range), told HT the investigation is underway. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” the IG said.

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel assured strict action against the accused.

“What has happened is wrong. Irrespective of party affiliations, the action has been taken against the accused persons. It is a matter of investigation whether the accused had brought a pistol. If it is found to be true, further sections (of the IPC) will be included in the case,” the CM said while answering reporters on Sunday.

