Sections
Home / India News / Journalist shot dead in UP’s Ballia district

Journalist shot dead in UP’s Ballia district

A police officer said that journalist Ratan Singh had a dispute with some people in the village over some issue.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Ratan Singh was working with a Hindi news channel. (Representative Photo/Shutterstock)

A Journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead in Phephna area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Monday night, police said.

He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45). Police said four people have been taken into custody for interrogation, police said.

“Ratan Singh was working with a Hindi news channel. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants. We are investigating the case,” additional superintendent of police Sanjay Yadav said.

A police officer said that the initial probe revealed that Ratan Singh had a dispute with some people in the village over some issue. They reportedly threatened him of serious consequences.



His family has not filed any complaint yet. The officer said a case will be registered as soon as a complaint is received, a case will be registered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Overcast skies in Delhi, light rain likely
Aug 25, 2020 11:20 IST
Journalist shot dead in UP’s Ballia district
Aug 25, 2020 11:20 IST
Gayle tests negative for Covid-19 after attending Usain Bolt’s party:Report
Aug 25, 2020 11:20 IST
BJP-led corporations launch mega dengue awareness campaign in Delhi
Aug 25, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.