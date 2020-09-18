Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Journalist with defence papers held for ‘spying’ in Delhi: Police

Journalist with defence papers held for ‘spying’ in Delhi: Police

New DelhiThe Delhi Police said on Friday they arrested a freelance journalist after he was allegedly found in possession of defence-related sensitive documents and charged him...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

The Delhi Police said on Friday they arrested a freelance journalist after he was allegedly found in possession of defence-related sensitive documents and charged him under the Official Secrets Act for spying.

An officer aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the journalist was arrested on September 14. He was found to be in possession of confidential documents that he acquired over the last few months, the officer added.

A statement issued by the police late on Friday said: “Investigation of the case is in progress and further details will be shared in due course.” It added that the journalist is a resident of New Delhi’s Pitampura.

He was produced before a city court on September 15 after which he was sent to police custody for six months. He has filed a bail application that will be heard on September 22, according to the officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Russia approves first Covid-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies
Sep 18, 2020 23:26 IST
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
Sep 18, 2020 20:58 IST

latest news

Gurugram: 125 health workers infected with Covid-19 since March, shows data
Sep 18, 2020 23:48 IST
Gurugram: Banks, financial institutions to be treated as promoters of realty projects in case of takeover, rules H-Rera
Sep 18, 2020 23:45 IST
‘Not a criminal act to distribute Quran copies’: CPI(M) defends minister
Sep 18, 2020 23:45 IST
Journalist with defence papers held for ‘spying’ in Delhi: Police
Sep 18, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.