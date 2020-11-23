Joyride turns into nightmare for minor girl after 3 men allegedly rape her

Police said the three accused will be arrested soon. (Reppresentative image/HT PHOTO)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by the three men including an acquaintance in a moving car in Raipur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on November 17, when one Himanshu Gupta (21) picked up the victim for joyride at around 2 am. The joyride quickly turned into a nightmare as he raped her along with two other friends.

“The complainant along with her parents reached the police station on Sunday night. The police immediately registered a case and launched a hunt of the accused. According to the girl, the main accused Gupta, who was known to the victim’s family, picked her from her house in the wee hours on November 17 and then raped her along with his friends,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Yadav said.

Police said that the crime took place near Janata Colony of the city. The accused dropped her in front of her home before driving away.

“The accused also threatened the victim not to tell anything about the incident to anyone. On Sunday, the victim narrated the incident to her aunt and then the matter reached the police,” said Yadav.

A case under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act and investigation has started.

“All the three accused are on the run. We have leads and the accused will be arrested soon,” Yadav said.