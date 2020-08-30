JP Nadda chairs virtual meet with Bihar BJP MPs for impending state polls

Sections
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“BJP, JDU, and LJP will fight elections together and win. We have to add value not only to BJP but to our alliance partners also,” Nadda had said addressing Bihar BJP State Karyasamiti via video conferencing. (ANI file photo)

Ahead of electioneering for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday chaired a virtual meeting, in which party leaders in the State who are MPs were present.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal said that every MP will visit two panchayats every day in September to prepare for the elections. Jaiswal further said that all the MPs will also meet the district officials separately.

“There will be virtual meetings in every block and every MP has the responsibility to conduct these meetings,” he added.

Earlier on August 23, Nadda addressed the Bihar BJP State working committee via video conferencing and said that BJP, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will fight elections together under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and win the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.



“BJP, JDU, and LJP will fight elections together and win. We have to add value not only to BJP but to our alliance partners also,” Nadda had said addressing Bihar BJP State Karyasamiti via video conferencing.

The party, aiming to retain power in the state, has asked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to go visit the election-bound state.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.

