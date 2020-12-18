Sections
JP Nadda gives ‘6-point agenda’ to BJP cadres for Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

The party has issued an advisory to all its state unit chiefs, state in-charges and all organisational leaders to actively take part and celebrate the late Prime Minister’s birth anniversary as “Good Governance Day”.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

BJP President JP Nadda (ANI File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed all its state units to actively take part in “Good Governance Day” to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday on December 25.

Party President JP Nadda has asked party leaders and cadres to perform six programmes on this occasion.

The internal circular issued by BJP office in charge and General Secretary Arun Singh reads: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and senior leaders of the party will pay floral tributes at the Sadaiv Atal Samadhi of the late Prime Minister in Delhi.



Circular issued by Singh carries six-point agenda item of programmes to be taken up by central to the booth level.

Floral tribute along with the discussion about the life and mission of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee should be organised at every booth, the advisory read.

Webinars at the district level should be organised to discuss the achievement and welfare scheme of the Central government and BJP state government.

Kavi Sammelan (Kavyanjali) through video conferencing to recite the poems of Atal Bihari Vajpayee should be organised. Blood donation camps and fruit distribution in hospitals and other social activities keeping in view the pandemic should be organized.

Party has also asked its leaders to submit a report about these programmes to the central office. (ANI)

