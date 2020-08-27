JP Nadda summons Bihar BJP MPs for meeting to finalise poll strategy

BJP National President JP Nadda will the party’s MPs from Bihar on August 29. (PTI)

BJP national president J P Nadda has convened a meeting of party MPs from the state in New Delhi on August 29 to finalise strategy for the assembly polls due later this year, sources said.

Nadda had addressed a meeting of the executive committee of the party’s Bihar unit on Sunday,

All 17 BJP MPs from Bihar and general secretary and the party’s state in-charge Bhupender Yadav have been asked to attend the meet. Rajya Sabha members of BJP from Bihar have also been invited, sources said.

The meeting comes ahead of seat sharing talks with allies JD(U) and LJP, which are expected to take place any day after September 6, when the current lockdown in Bihar is scheduled to end.

On Sunday, Nadda had reiterated the BJP leadership’s stand that the NDA will contest the assembly polls under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The BJP has appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its election in-charge for Bihar. Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has also held virtual meetings with party workers from the extremely backward classes (EBCs).

The party has actively started door-to-door campaigning from August 25 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of a virtual campaign, the party has formed several WhatsApp groups, to be used to reach out to the booth-level workers by sharing videos of speeches of party leaders and sending the party’s message in real-time. Virtual campaigns are expected to be the dominant norm this election season