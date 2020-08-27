Sections
Home / India News / JP Nadda summons Bihar BJP MPs for meeting to finalise poll strategy

JP Nadda summons Bihar BJP MPs for meeting to finalise poll strategy

All 17 BJP MPs from Bihar and general secretary and the party’s state in-charge Bhupender Yadav have been asked to attend the meet.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:56 IST

By Vijay Swaroop, Hindustan Times Patna

BJP National President JP Nadda will the party’s MPs from Bihar on August 29. (PTI)

BJP national president J P Nadda has convened a meeting of party MPs from the state in New Delhi on August 29 to finalise strategy for the assembly polls due later this year, sources said.

Nadda had addressed a meeting of the executive committee of the party’s Bihar unit on Sunday,

All 17 BJP MPs from Bihar and general secretary and the party’s state in-charge Bhupender Yadav have been asked to attend the meet. Rajya Sabha members of BJP from Bihar have also been invited, sources said.

The meeting comes ahead of seat sharing talks with allies JD(U) and LJP, which are expected to take place any day after September 6, when the current lockdown in Bihar is scheduled to end.



On Sunday, Nadda had reiterated the BJP leadership’s stand that the NDA will contest the assembly polls under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The BJP has appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its election in-charge for Bihar. Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has also held virtual meetings with party workers from the extremely backward classes (EBCs).

The party has actively started door-to-door campaigning from August 25 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of a virtual campaign, the party has formed several WhatsApp groups, to be used to reach out to the booth-level workers by sharing videos of speeches of party leaders and sending the party’s message in real-time. Virtual campaigns are expected to be the dominant norm this election season

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fire at building in Mumbai’s Fort area doused after 6 hours
Aug 27, 2020 10:58 IST
Priyanka says ‘well-behaved women seldom make history’
Aug 27, 2020 10:57 IST
JP Nadda summons Bihar BJP MPs for meeting to finalise poll strategy
Aug 27, 2020 10:56 IST
Maharashtra not to resume metro or monorail service yet
Aug 27, 2020 10:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.