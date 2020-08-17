Sections
JP Nadda tears into Gandhi family, accuses them of diverting funds from PM's relief fund

His attack against the Gandhis came in response to a single tweet by Rahul Gandhi, where he quoted a newspaper report that said the Prime Minister’s Office had declined to share information to a RTI activist asking for the total number of RTI applications and appeals received and disposed of since April 2020.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack against former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. (PTI PHOTO.)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday in a blistering attack against former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, accused his family of “diverting money from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund into family trusts and taking money from the Chinese to hurt national interests”.

“Your family’s dubious legacy includes appropriating a permanent position in PMNRF and then diverting money from PMNRF into your family trusts. You and your mother also took money from the Chinese to hurt our national interest. Can anyone stoop lower?” Nadda tweeted.

His attack against the Gandhis came in response to a single tweet by Rahul Gandhi, where he quoted a newspaper report that said the Prime Minister’s Office had declined to share information to a RTI activist asking for the total number of RTI applications and appeals received and disposed of since April 2020, as well as the number of such applications and appeals related to PM-CARES and the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Gandhi quoting the media report had tweeted: “PMCares for Right To Improbity.”



Lashing out at the Congress MP, the BJP leader said the entire nation has full faith on the PM and his initiatives. “This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES. Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

He also went on to add, “This happens when the ‘Prince of Incompetence’ shares articles without even reading them. The RTI was filed to know details of other RTIs and this is maliciously spun by you as an attack on transparency. Well, it’s natural given how your career is only based on spreading fake news.”

The Congress and the BJP have sparred in the past over the PM-CARES Fund.

