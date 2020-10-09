Judge holds midnight hearing, sends major to army custody in dowry case

After the hearing, the judged ordered that the major arrested be send to army custody instead of jail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A local court here held a midnight hearing on Thursday and decided to send a major arrested in a dowry torture case to army custody instead of jail.

The judge of sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s (SDJM) court S K Mishra visited the court at 10 pm after attempts to hold the hearing through video conferencing failed. The hearing continued till past 1.30 am.

Earlier, the Mahila Police Station had arrested the major on the basis of his wife’s allegation of physical and mental torture for dowry and attempt to murder. The army officer was staying in Nayapalli area in the city.

A case has been registered against the army officer at the police station under various sections of IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The officer had allegedly threatened his wife to shoot her to death if she doesn’t bring money from her parents.

The wife in her complaint said that though the matter was settled mutually earlier, her husband continued the torture. Though police served a notice to the major, he did not respond. On Thursday, he was arrested by police.