Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Judge holds midnight hearing, sends major to army custody in dowry case

Judge holds midnight hearing, sends major to army custody in dowry case

The wife in her complaint said that though the matter was settled mutually earlier, her husband continued the torture.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 17:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bhubaneswar

After the hearing, the judged ordered that the major arrested be send to army custody instead of jail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A local court here held a midnight hearing on Thursday and decided to send a major arrested in a dowry torture case to army custody instead of jail.

The judge of sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s (SDJM) court S K Mishra visited the court at 10 pm after attempts to hold the hearing through video conferencing failed. The hearing continued till past 1.30 am.

After the hearing, the judged ordered that the major arrested be send to army custody instead of jail.

Earlier, the Mahila Police Station had arrested the major on the basis of his wife’s allegation of physical and mental torture for dowry and attempt to murder. The army officer was staying in Nayapalli area in the city.



A case has been registered against the army officer at the police station under various sections of IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The officer had allegedly threatened his wife to shoot her to death if she doesn’t bring money from her parents.

The wife in her complaint said that though the matter was settled mutually earlier, her husband continued the torture. Though police served a notice to the major, he did not respond. On Thursday, he was arrested by police.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Oct 09, 2020 17:06 IST
India committed to peace in Afghanistan: Jaishankar tells Abdullah Abdullah
Oct 09, 2020 16:58 IST
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Oct 09, 2020 16:27 IST
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST

latest news

Judge holds midnight hearing, sends major to army custody in dowry case
Oct 09, 2020 17:22 IST
Indo-Israel rapid Covid-19 testing technology ready to rollout soon: Malka
Oct 09, 2020 17:20 IST
Louis Glück dwells on the despair and the agony of the self
Oct 09, 2020 17:18 IST
Most US shoppers say they won’t set foot in a mall this year
Oct 09, 2020 17:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.