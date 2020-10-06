Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik’s judicial custody in drugs case extended till Oct 20

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik’s judicial custody in drugs case extended till Oct 20

The judicial custody of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was extended till October 20 by a...

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 13:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar,

(ANI File Photo )

The judicial custody of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was extended till October 20 by a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court (NDPS) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Apart from the Chakraborty siblings, the custody of 18 others arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case has also been extended.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt okays induction of nuke-capable Shaurya missile amid Ladakh standoff
Oct 06, 2020 12:58 IST
Cremated Hathras victim to avoid violence: UP govt before Supreme Court
Oct 06, 2020 12:48 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik’s judicial custody in drugs case extended till Oct 20
Oct 06, 2020 13:30 IST
Alwar gang-rape case: 4 sentenced for life; 1 gets 5 yrs
Oct 06, 2020 13:15 IST

latest news

Kerala art body under fire after Dalit dancer’s suicide bid
Oct 06, 2020 13:24 IST
Photowalks in Covid-19 world: Small and socially distanced
Oct 06, 2020 13:22 IST
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 13:21 IST
Mutual funds industry assets base rise 12% to Rs 27.6 lakh crore in Sept quarter
Oct 06, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.