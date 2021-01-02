Sections
'Jumbo panels serve no purpose,' says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress

The Congress has named 32 vice-presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries along with several committees including campaign, manifesto, media coordination, election management and publicity. Karti and his father, Chidambaram are members of some of these committees.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 22:02 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Karti Chidambaram on Saturday criticised the Congress after the party high command organisational changes to the Tamil Nadu unit ahead of assembly polls slated for this year. (HT PHOTO.)

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday criticised his own party after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) made organisational changes to the Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in the state.

“These jumbo panels serve no purpose,” tweeted Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram. “None will have any authority which means no accountability.” In his tweet, Karti tagged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and party general secretary KC Venugopal.

The Congress has named 32 vice-presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries along with several committees including campaign, manifesto, media coordination, election management and publicity. Karti and his father, Chidambaram are members of some of these committees. “Honorable Congress president has approved the proposal” for the appointments, “with immediate effect”, said a release signed by Venugopal.

The Congress in Tamil Nadu is part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, which will fight the 2021 polls together. After actor Rajinikanth announced his decision of not launching a political party last week, P Chidambaram had tweeted in Tamil that Rajinikanth would continue to be a moral force for whoever he desired to work with in the 2021 and 2024 elections.

