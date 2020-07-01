Sections
June turns out to be the worst month for Maharashtra with 5,569 Covid-19 deaths

Maharashtra has reported 7,855 Covid-19 related deaths to date, including 245 fresh fatalities on Tuesday – the second single-highest on a day.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 12:31 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

In June, Maharashtra reported 107,106 Covid-19 positive cases, which is 61.29% of the state’s total viral load. Also, 61,582 patients had recovered from the viral infection in June. (HT Photo)

June was the worst month for Maharashtra as far as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak was concerned, as the state reported over 5,500 deaths due to the viral infection during the month.

Though the state had reported 2,286 Covid-19 related deaths till May 31, 5,569 fatalities were reported in June alone. However, the figure also included deaths that were reconciled and added to the tally because of certain discrepancies over the data.

Maharashtra has reported 7,855 Covid-19 related deaths to date, including 245 fresh fatalities on Tuesday – the second single-highest on a day.

So far, the state has also recorded 174,761 Covid-19 positive cases, including 4,878 fresh viral outbreaks on Tuesday.



In June, Maharashtra reported 107,106 Covid-19 positive cases, which is 61.29% of the state’s total viral load. Also, 61,582 patients had recovered from the viral infection in June. The state had reported its first Covid-19 positive case on March 9 and the tally rose to 302 by March 31.

In April and May, Maharashtra had reported 10,498 and 67,655 Covid-19 positive cases, respectively.

Officials said the state is likely to cross the two-lakh mark by the first week of July, if the current trend holds.

The civic authorities have announced a 10-day total lockdown in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Mira-Bhayander from July 2 to 12 because of a spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the densely-populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The state government is pulling out all stops to bring down the case fatality rate (CFR), which is at 4.49%. It is procuring life-saving antiviral drugs such as Remdesivir and Favipiravir and has also sought 5,000 ventilators from the Central government.

