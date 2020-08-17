Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen in this file photo. The former Congress president cited a media report on the murder of a Dalit village head to hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday turned his attention towards Uttar Pradesh as he criticised the killing of a village head in the state’s Azamgarh district last week.

Satyamev Jayate aka Pappu Ram, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men last Friday in Bansgaon. Police in the state have invoked the National Security Act against four people in connection with the village head’s killing, which had also triggered a mob violence.

“Jungle raj of caste-based violence and rape is at its peak in UP. Now another terrible incident - sarpanch Satyamev, being a Dalit, said no and he was killed because of that. Condolences to Satyamev Ji’s family members,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi

The former Congress president also cited a media report on the murder of the village head.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gandhi’s sister and Congress general secretary, also hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of security of women.

“Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and now Gorakhpur. Such repeated incidents have proven that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in providing security to women,”she said in a Facebook post in Hindi, referring to reports of crimes against women in these areas.

She said there is no fear of law in the minds of criminals in Uttar Pradesh and as a result, gruesome incidents of crime are taking place against women. She alleged that the police and administration are neither able to provide security nor take appropriate action.

“The Uttar Pradesh government should review the law-and-order system and take every step to ensure the safety of women,” she said.

The Congress has been alleging that the law-and-order situation is deteriorating in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule, a charge denied by the state dispensation.

(With agency inputs)