Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union MoS of Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi died in AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday. He had tested positive for Covid-19. (PTI)

Minister of State for railways, Suresh Angadi, died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday. He was 65.

“I remember the ever smiling Angadi-ji. Very pained at hearing this sad news,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11. He was later admitted to AIIMS trauma centre in New Delhi.

After his samples showed presence of Sars-CoV-2 virus, Angadi had urged the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.