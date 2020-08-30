Sections
Home / India News / ‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb

‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb

External affairs minister S Jaishankar’s acerbic counter to Imran Khan’s description of India-US ties alludes to Islamabad’s policy to operate like a proxy for, first for the Americans and now, China.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 14:30 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India’s relations with a country or a group of countries cannot be defined negatively as being against somebody (AP)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar has dissed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s effort to run down the growing partnership between India and the United States and call India a frontline state of western countries such as the United States.

“Those who say all this — they are perhaps reflecting their own history and their own self-worth. This is certainly not India,” Jaishankar told Hindustan Times in an interview on Saturday, delivering his sharpest comeback to the Imran Khan government that aligns with China and accuses India of playing for the United States.

For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements’: S Jaishankar | Interview

In an interview to Dunya News, Imran Khan had linked Pakistan’s future with China, asserting that China was the only country to have always stood by it. In the same interview, Khan also said that “it was unfortunate that western powers were using India to contain China”. This, he added, was one more reason why China needs Pakistan on its side; its geo-strategic location was the other.

Jaishankar’s acerbic counter to Imran Khan’s description of India-US ties is seen to allude to Islamabad’s policy over the past few decades to operate like a proxy for a powerful country, first for the Americans and over the last decade or so, for China.



“Think about it,” Jaishankar said.

“India is a civilisational state of very unique nature. Look at our history. Because we went through two very difficult centuries, we particularly prize our independence. Some people feel that because they did something, we will also do the same. India has a certain self-perception of itself,” he said.

Jaishankar said India has a personality of its own. “India has interests of its own. India has a character of its own. It cannot be defined negatively as being against somebody,” the minister said, echoing India’s stand on QUAD, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with the US, Japan and Australia that is also viewed as an anti-China front in Beijing.

China and the United States have been at loggerheads after trade and human rights issues, coupled with China’s attempts to arm twist its neighbours in the disputed South China Sea and beyond.

India and the US have found themselves on the same side vis-a-vis China, mostly after People’s Liberation Army soldiers were parked at India’s doorsteps along the Line of Actual Control in India’s East Ladakh sector. The deployment of soldiers set off a stand-off between the two armies that will complete four months next week. China has, despite agreements to disengage, not withdrawn its soldiers from many forward locations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yamuna river flowing close to warning mark
Aug 30, 2020 15:04 IST
Need to nurture the nature, celebrate sanskars: RSS chief Bhagwat
Aug 30, 2020 15:01 IST
Maisie Williams reacts to review calling New Mutants ‘worst X-Men movie’
Aug 30, 2020 14:59 IST
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Aug 30, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.