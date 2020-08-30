Justice Mishra declines invite for SC bar farewell

New Delhi

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra, who is set to demit office on September 2, has turned down the invitation of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to attend a farewell function being organised for him.

In a written communication to SCBA president Dushyant Dave, Justice Mishra said on Sunday that his conscience does not permit him to participate in a farewell function in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Taking into consideration the severe situation and sufferings the world over on account of Covid-19 pandemic, my conscience does not permit me to participate in any farewell function. I may, therefore, be excused,” the letter said.

The judge, who was elevated to the Supreme Court on July 7, 2014, also declined to participate in the farewell function organsied by another lawyers’ body, the Confederation of Indian Bar, for the same reason.

“I assure you as and when the situation normalizes, I will visit the Bar and pay my respect,” he wrote in his letter.

In Februray this year, SCBA had criticised Justice Mishra for heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an international judicial conference organised by the Supreme Court.

“The Prime Minister is a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally. India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of the internationally acclaimed visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” he said back then.

SCBA had passed a resolution on February 26, condemning Justice Mishra’s remarks while saying that such statements by sitting judges reflect poorly on the independence of judiciary. “The SCBA believes that any such statement reflects poorly on the independence of the judiciary and so calls upon Hon’ble judges not to make statements in future nor show any proximity or closeness to the Executive including high functionaries,” that resolution by SCBA said.

A bench headed by Justice Mishra is scheduled to deliver its verdict on the sentence to be awarded to lawyer Prashant Bhushan for criminal contempt of court, on Monday.