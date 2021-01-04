Justice Mohd Rafiq takes oath as chief justice of Madhya Pradesh high court

Justice Mohammad Rafiq was earlier the chief justice of the Orissa high court transferred from Meghalaya high court on April 27, 2020. He became chief justice of the Meghalaya high court on November 13, 2019. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Justice Mohammad Rafiq was administered oath as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, as per an official communiqué.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, several ministerial colleagues of Chouhan, protem speaker of the state assembly Rameshwar Sharma and several bureaucrats were present on the occasion. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains conducted the oath taking ceremony stated the communiqué.

As per the Madhya Pradesh high court website, born on May 25, 1960 at Sujangarh in Churu district of Rajasthan, Justice Mohammad Rafiq was earlier the chief justice of the Orissa high court transferred from Meghalaya high court on April 27, 2020. He became chief justice of the Meghalaya high court on November 13, 2019. He was appointed as judge of the Rajasthan high court on May 15, 2006.