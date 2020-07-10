Sections
Home / India News / ‘Justice only thing killed in CM Yogiji’s ‘encounter raj’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra

‘Justice only thing killed in CM Yogiji’s ‘encounter raj’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra

Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra said, “It is the job of the courts to deliver justice. It is the job of the police to deliver the accused. Shocking that India under @BJP has confused the two.”

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Mahua Moitra, member of parliament said only thing killed in Yogiji’s “encounter Raj” is justice. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday over the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, asserting that justice is the “only thing killed” in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “encounter raj”.

Dubey was killed in an encounter earlier in the day, after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident in the Bhaunti area of Kanpur district and he tried to flee.

“It is the job of the courts to deliver justice. It is the job of the police to deliver the accused. Shocking that India under @BJP has confused the two,” Moitra said in a tweet.

“Only thing killed in Yogiji’s “encounter Raj” is justice!” she added.



Dubey had allegedly masterminded the ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village, in which eight policemen, who had gone to arrest him, was killed past midnight on July 2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Pune from July 13-23
Jul 10, 2020 17:06 IST
Sanjana says Mukesh Chhabra first saw her in school play when she was 13
Jul 10, 2020 17:05 IST
Kazakhstan denies China’s advisory of pneumonia deadlier than coronavirus
Jul 10, 2020 16:51 IST
Jammu: BSF jawan dies of cardiac arrest
Jul 10, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.