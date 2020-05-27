Sections
Home / India News / Jyoti Kumari starts cycling trial training

Jyoti Kumari starts cycling trial training

DARBHANGA: A 15-year-old girl, who cycled 1,200 km from Gurugram to Darbhanga in Bihar with her ailing father during the ongoing national lockdown, has started training at the Cycling Federation of...

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:00 IST

By Bishnu K Jha,

DARBHANGA: A 15-year-old girl, who cycled 1,200 km from Gurugram to Darbhanga in Bihar with her ailing father during the ongoing national lockdown, has started training at the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) .

Jyoti Kumar hit the national headlines after Ivanka Trump tweeted about her.

Kumari caught the attention of CFI chairman Onkar Singh, who extended an invitation to participate in trial next month as a precondition to clear her selection as a trainee under the aegis of the National Cycling Academy, New Delhi.

A native of Sirhulli village in Darbhanga, Kumari said on Tuesday that she started practising since Monday.



Kumari, who had earlier expressed hesitation about accepting the offer, asserted that she had no second thoughts about accepting the CFI offer anymore.

“ I will participate in trial when they (CFI) call me and fix a date for the trial next month”, she said. Kumari claimed she rode a racing cycle (to practice for trial) gifted to her recently.

Meanwhile, state food and consumer protection department minister and JD-U leader Madan Sahni paid a visit to Sirhulli village on Monday. He felicitated Kumari while promising her help on behalf of the state government.

However, he was criticised for violating the lockdown. Earlier, BJP MLA Sanjay Sarawai also presented her with gifts and a bicycle. Kumari’s 14-day home quarantine period is not over as she had arrived in the village in the night of May 16.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases
May 27, 2020 00:43 IST
First major locust attack in state since 1993; 3 districts hit
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
Mahrashtra CM reviews state’s monsoon preparedness
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
Don’t admit asymptomatic patients: Thane civic body to private Covid hospitals
May 27, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.