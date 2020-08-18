Sections
Home / India News / Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress over questioning talent

Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress over questioning talent

In an attack on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, Scindia said leaders of the Congress are only interested in reclaiming power and have nothing to do with public service.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 01:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “today, in the Congress, questions are raised against capabilities.” (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that questions are raised against capable leaders in the Congress, citing the example of Sachin Pilot, who briefly rebelled against the Rajasthan unit of the party.

“Sachin ji is my friend. He has been with me for the past 20 years on the path of service to people. The pain and anguish he has undergone is known to all. And we also know how the Congress is trying to put its house in order after a delayed approach. The truth is not hidden. Today, in the Congress, questions are raised against capabilities and it’s sad,” Scindia said.

In an attack on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, Scindia said leaders of the Congress are only interested in reclaiming power and have nothing to do with public service. “Congress leaders are struggling to get their chair back. They want that they should anyhow get their chair back. They have nothing to do with public service or with the promises they had made to people,” he said. He was responding to a query on Nath’s statement that the Congress would bounce back to power after by-elections.

“I am confident that people are with the BJP and in the coming by-elections, these people (Congress leaders) will get a strong reply in the court of the common people,” the BJP MP said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress over questioning talent
Aug 18, 2020 01:43 IST
Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai’s private hospitals seeing rise: Civic body
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Delhiwale: Strolling in CP during the new normal
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Central body sees no locust threat in Punjab, Haryana
Aug 18, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.