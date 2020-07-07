Jyotiraditya Scindia says PM Modi gave a befitting reply to China

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tough stance on LAC stand-off forced China to pull back its troops in Galwan valley, the spot of violent clash between both countries which resulted in death of 20 Indian troops and an uncited toll among Chinese troops last month.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a befitting reply to China. From today, their Army has started pulling back. I will like to pay my condolences to Colonel Santosh Babu who gave a strong reply to China and sacrificed his life to further bolster our resolve to give a befitting reply (to enemies),” Scindia said addressing a virtual rally of the BJP workers in Karera assembly constituency of Shivpuri district.

“Treading on this path, our prime minister visited Leh to give a boost to the morale of our Army. China is pulling back cowardly. Our prime minister hoisted India’s flag on the world map to maintain the unity and integrity of the country,” Scindia said.

Scindia praised the PM for issuing a warning to China, by visiting the border and meeting soldiers, in a virtual rally with BJP workers in Ashok Nagar assembly constituency he addressed earlier in the day,

Karera is one of 24 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh to undergo bypolls this year. The schedule of bypolls is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.

State’s chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the virtual rally of Karera assembly constituency.

Attacking the previous government led by Congress’ Kamal Nath for ‘betraying people of the state with its false promises’, Scindia exhorted the party workers to give a befitting reply to the Congress in the bypolls as it would send out a right message to the entire country that how a government had done injustice to people and was involved in corruption in its 15-month rule.

“We all wanted a progressive government in Madhya Pradesh which would have ushered the state on the path of progress and development but they crossed every limit in 15 months of their rule,” Scindia said.

Scindia added that state secretariat Vallabh Bhavan had become a den of corruption. “There was a ban on MLAs’ visit to it but saudagar (manipulators) were found ensconced in big sofa sets. The chair in Vallabh Bhavan was occupied by someone, but the key was in some else’s hand,” said Scindia.

CM Chouhan also attacked the state’s previous regime led by Kamal Nath and said, “I will expose the Kamal Nath government’s scam regarding its loan waiver scheme for farmers. Out of Rs 6,000 crore worth loans waived, that too crop loans only, Rs 2800 crore came from cooperative banks which were forced to waive loans which affected their financial condition badly”

He said a large number of farmers waited for the loan waiver in vain and instead they became defaulters in the banks records. “However, I am committed to helping such farmers,” Chouhan said.