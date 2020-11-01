Jyotiraditya Scindia slams previous Congress government over graft

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday he did not expect that there would be rampant corruption in the previous Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh when he sought votes for a development-oriented government in 2018.

Scindia was addressing an election meeting at Shadora in Ashok Nagar, a part of the Guna parliamentary constituency that he represented in the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2019.

Scindia said, “Kamal Nath ji is known as a world-level industrialist but not a single industry was set up during his term of 15 months. Instead, he ran a transfer industry in Vallabh Bhavan (state secretariat) which is a temple of democracy. There was an auction of posts. I had begged for votes from you not to form a government of corruption. But liquor, transfer and other mafia operated with impunity under the Congress government.”

He said the situation had come to such a sorry pass that public representatives couldn’t have their voice heard in the government for development projects in their constituencies. When public representatives wanted to meet the then chief minister Kamal Nath in this regard the door was slammed in their face with an assertion that there was no money for development work, Scindia said.

“He didn’t visit Ashok Nagar even once during 15 months of his tenure. He was confined to his air-conditioned office in Vallabh Bhavan all the time. About ₹7,500 crore in respect of a crop insurance scheme could be released to farmers only when Shivraj Singh Chouhan became chief minister and I made a request to him. When I raised my voice... I was told to take to the streets. I did take to the streets and brought down the corrupt government.”

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at state Congress chief Kamal Nath and said, “On one hand we comply with all the instructions of ECI but on the other hand there is Kamal Nath whose tag of star campaigner was snatched by the commission which didn’t find him fit for the status as he passed an objectionable remark against a woman minister in my cabinet.”