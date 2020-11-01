Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Jyotiraditya Scindia slams previous Congress government over graft

Jyotiraditya Scindia slams previous Congress government over graft

When public representatives wanted to meet the then chief minister Kamal Nath in this regard the door was slammed in their face with an assertion that there was no money for development work, Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 02:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia addressing an election rally at Raisen district in Bhopal on Thursday. (ANI File Photo )

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday he did not expect that there would be rampant corruption in the previous Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh when he sought votes for a development-oriented government in 2018.

Scindia was addressing an election meeting at Shadora in Ashok Nagar, a part of the Guna parliamentary constituency that he represented in the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2019.

Scindia said, “Kamal Nath ji is known as a world-level industrialist but not a single industry was set up during his term of 15 months. Instead, he ran a transfer industry in Vallabh Bhavan (state secretariat) which is a temple of democracy. There was an auction of posts. I had begged for votes from you not to form a government of corruption. But liquor, transfer and other mafia operated with impunity under the Congress government.”

He said the situation had come to such a sorry pass that public representatives couldn’t have their voice heard in the government for development projects in their constituencies. When public representatives wanted to meet the then chief minister Kamal Nath in this regard the door was slammed in their face with an assertion that there was no money for development work, Scindia said.

“He didn’t visit Ashok Nagar even once during 15 months of his tenure. He was confined to his air-conditioned office in Vallabh Bhavan all the time. About ₹7,500 crore in respect of a crop insurance scheme could be released to farmers only when Shivraj Singh Chouhan became chief minister and I made a request to him. When I raised my voice... I was told to take to the streets. I did take to the streets and brought down the corrupt government.”

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at state Congress chief Kamal Nath and said, “On one hand we comply with all the instructions of ECI but on the other hand there is Kamal Nath whose tag of star campaigner was snatched by the commission which didn’t find him fit for the status as he passed an objectionable remark against a woman minister in my cabinet.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Nov 01, 2020 00:50 IST
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Nov 01, 2020 01:33 IST
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST

latest news

BJP’s promise of free vaccine not a violation of election code: EC
Nov 01, 2020 03:01 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia slams previous Congress government over graft
Nov 01, 2020 02:54 IST
Kamal Nath approaches Supreme Court against Election Commission decision to revoke his star campaigner status
Nov 01, 2020 02:49 IST
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 01, 2020 02:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.