K’taka by-polls: BJP candidate leads from RR seat by over 33,000 votes

Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa during an election campaign in support of BJP candidate from RR Nagar constituency Munirathna Naidu (R), at Srinivas Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on both the seats which underwent voting during the by-polls held in Karnataka.

BJP’s Munirathna is leading from the Rajarajeshwarinagar seat by a tall margin of 33,185 votes, while its candidate from the Sira seat, Dr CM Rajesh Gowda is ahead by 7,870 votes, as per the Election Commission on Tuesday. While BJP’s vote share at 12:30 pm stands at 53.3 per cent, that of rival Congress is 32.7 per cent. The other big party in the state Janata Dal (Secular) meanwhile is at the third position in terms of vote share with just 11.6 per cent.

Congress’ Kusuma H is trailing behind the BJP candidate on the Rajarajeshwarinagar seat, while the party’s TB Jayachandra is trailing from the Sira seat. Counting of votes for the by-election held in two assembly constituencies of Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumkur in Karnataka began today morning.