Sections
Home / India News / K’taka plans to reopen colleges from October

K’taka plans to reopen colleges from October

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister and higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan announced that in-person classes for degree colleges in the state would resume from...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:00 IST

By Venkatesha Babu,

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister and higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan announced that in-person classes for degree colleges in the state would resume from October, until which online classes would be held from September 1, when the academic session commences.

In a series of tweets, the minister, who also holds the IT & BT, and skill development portfolios, said, “We have decided to use the online medium to get the ball rolling on all academic activities from next month as we will need to conduct a few degree exams in September.”

Even as he gave a timeline for resumption of classes, Ashwathnarayan, however, cautioned that the state is awaiting detailed guidelines from the Centre regarding the resumption of offline classes and said the state would follow any additional directions that may be issued in this regard.



Asserting that the state government was working with the sole intent of ensuring students’ interests are served, Ashwathnarayan said, “Once the academic year begins, final year exams will be scheduled for all undergraduate, diploma and engineering students. Backlog exams will also be conducted accordingly.”

If the government goes ahead with the plan, the state is likely to be the first in the country to reopen in-person classes and academic coaching. Usually, the academic year for colleges in the state starts in June, which has been delayed this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Protests in Kerala as Oppn steps up pressure over secretariat fire
Aug 27, 2020 00:03 IST
Concerns push dedicated freight corridors deadline back by 1 yr
Aug 27, 2020 00:02 IST
41 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,513 new cases in Punjab
Aug 27, 2020 00:01 IST
K’taka plans to reopen colleges from October
Aug 27, 2020 00:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.