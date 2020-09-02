Kafeel Khan detained under NSA released from jail, says UP govt indulging in ‘Baal Hatth’

UP doctor Kafeel Khan, who was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for his speech during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year, was released from the Mathura jail late on Tuesday night.

After his release around midnight, Khan said the Uttar Pradesh government instead of doing ‘Raj Dharma’ was indulging in ‘Baal Hatth’ or childlike-stubbornness and could frame him in another case.

“I will always remain thankful to all my well-wishers, who raised their voice for my release. The administration was not ready for release, but because of the prayers (duaa) of people, I have been released,” he told news agency PTI.

Khan claimed that he and his family had to face many hardships as the state government was “after” him because of the oxygen issue in BRD Medical College.

The Allahabad High Court had on Tuesday morning ordered the release of Khan and stated that his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 10, 2019 did not promote any kind of hatred or violence.

The court also set aside his detention under the NSA saying that the February 13 order against Khan by the Aligarh district magistrate was illegal.

“A complete reading of the speech also no where threatens peace and tranquility of the city of Aligarh. The address gives a call for national integrity and unity among the citizens. The speech also deprecates any kind of violence. It appears that the District Magistrate had selective reading and selective mention for few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent,” it said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the doctor’s mother Nuzhat Parveen that sought his release on grounds that Khan was granted bail by a competent court but wasn’t freed and three days later, the NSA was invoked against him.

Khan was in lodged in the jail since January 29 for his alleged provocative speech at the AMU.

His detention under the NSA was extended by three months on May 12 and then again on August 4 for three more months.

Khan said he now wants to help flood-affected people in Bihar and Assam.

