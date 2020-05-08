Sections
Home / India News / Kailash Mansarovar yatra becomes easier for pilgrims

Kailash Mansarovar yatra becomes easier for pilgrims

The BRO has provided road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh, a stretch of 80 km, at an altitude ranging from 6,000 feet to 17,060 feet.

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:15 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The new road is an extension of Pithoragarh-Tawaghat-Ghatiabagarh road. (HT photo)

The Kailash Mansarovar yatra is set to become easier than it’s ever been for pilgrims, with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completing a key road in Uttarakhand that will cut travel time drastically as people will no longer have to undertake an arduous trek, a senior government official said on Friday.

The road was inaugurated on Friday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh through video conferencing.

The BRO has provided road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh, a stretch of 80 km, at an altitude ranging from 6,000 feet to 17,060 feet. The new road is an extension of Pithoragarh-Tawaghat-Ghatiabagarh road.

“Lipulekh route had a trek of 90 km through high altitude terrain and the elderly yartris faced lot of difficulties. Now, this yatra will get completed by vehicles. People will no longer have to trek for five to six days,” said the first official cited above.



There are two routes for the yatra --- the route through Lipulekh and another one from Nathu La in Sikkim.

“Delighted to inaugurate the Link Road to Mansarovar Yatra today. The BRO achieved road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. Also flagged off a convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunji through video conferencing,” defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Congratulating the BRO, Singh said the organisation had done tremendous work in the recent years in connecting the border areas.

BRO chief Lieutenant General Harpal Singh said the construction of the road was a challenging task due to factors such as heavy snow, high altitude and an annual working season of just five months.

