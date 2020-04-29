Sections
Home / India News / Kailash Mansarovar yatra shrouded in uncertainty

Kailash Mansarovar yatra shrouded in uncertainty

The ministry of external affairs organises the pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet each year through two different routes -- Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 02:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pitoragarh

The north-eastern state announced last week that it will not host the pilgrimage this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak. (HT Photo)

Uncertainty looms over the annual Kailash Mansarovar yatra after officials in Uttarakhand said they might not have enough time to prepare for the pilgrimage.

The ministry of external affairs organises the pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet each year through two different routes -- Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. The north-eastern state announced last week that it will not host the pilgrimage this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kumaun Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVM) officials, who take care of the yatra route through Uttarakhand, said they might not have enough time to remove snow deposits from the pilgrimage route.

“With rain and snowfall continuing intermittently on many stretches of the yatra route since December, it could take more than a fortnight time to remove the snow deposits”, said a KMVN official said on condition of anonymity.



Another official of the nodal agency said they still haven’t been informed by the central government about whether the yatra is scheduled for this year or not.

“No agency involved in preparation of the yatra had been given any sort of instructions by the Union ministry this year. So there is uncertainty whether the yatra will be held this year or not,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

